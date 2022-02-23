Chesapeake cathedral hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Feb. 26

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Cathedral of Faith Church of God in Christ (COGIC) is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, February 26.

The clinic will be held at their location on Portlock Road from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Event organizers say the first, second or booster doses will be available for those five and older.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.

WAVY TV 10