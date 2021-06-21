Chesapeake cat café need help getting two abused black cats adopted

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There’s something calming about a fresh cup of Joe to take the load off. If you’d rather have some wine or a beer, a café in Chesapeake offers that too.

Regulars, like Mark Brennan, come to the Kingdom Kitty Cat Café for the hot chocolate, but stay for the cats.

“The cats, all the cats are great,” said Brennan who’s also adopted one of them.

At the Kingdom Kitty Cat Cafe in Chesapeake, you can take your drink into two rooms, where you’ll also be greeted by fur babies from local animal shelters waiting to be adopted.

Over the past few months, the owner, Julie Easterbrooks, says they’ve been able to get over 200 of the animals adopted.

She says they’re normally gone within a few weeks. Unfortunately, two black cats, Denno Pebbles and Sprinkle Spangle, have been there for three months.

“They were in a very difficult circumstance. From what I understand, they were subject to abuse by someone clipping off their ears,” said Easterbrooks.

Whether it comes down to folks being superstitious about black cats or wanting a cat without imperfections, these felines still need a place to call home.

She’s hoping an adopter is out there.

“They may be a little misfit on the outside, they are gold and beauty on the inside,” Easterbrooks said.

If you’re interested in adopting one of the black cats, or any of the cats for that matter, you can stop by, they’re open at 11 a.m. most days except for Tuesday.