Chesapeake Care Clinic providing free dental extractions

Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Residents across the Hampton Roads community are eligible to receive free dental extractions at an upcoming clinic in Chesapeake.

The Virginia Dental Association Foundation’s (VDAF) Mission of Mission (MOM) program is partnering with the Chesapeake Care Clinic (CCC) to provide about 100 free dental extractions from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on March 25 and 26.

Officials say dentists and oral surgeons will be on-site to complete the procedures.

Those interested in attending will need to register and be evaluated on Thursday, March 24, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The event will take place at the Chesapeake Care Clinic on S. Military Highway in Chesapeake.

