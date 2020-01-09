Chesapeake car break-in caught on camera

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A car break-in in Chesapeake was caught on camera and residents want others to be aware of the crime.

Rickey Smith has lived in the Battlefield Commons neighborhood since it was built 20 years ago. He says it’s a nice neighborhood with great residents.

But as president of the neighborhood organization, he says many people come to him when there are issues.

“The other day one of our neighbors called and said ‘I have something to send you.’ So, he sent it to me,” Smith said.

What the neighbor sent was surveillance video taken of two people rummaging through a car.

Smith, who worked in law enforcement for 31 years, says he’s not shocked by the crime, but is shocked about the actions of the people in the video.

“What did surprise me is they were brazen enough to sit in the cars, looking through the cars and not get out. That’s what did surprise me,” he said.

Smith says the break-in, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, isn’t the first one that’s been reported to him in the month of December.

Many residents have started putting up video cameras, according to Smith, but he has some advice on how to deter those committing the crimes.

“Crooks are like water. They take the least path of resistance. So, lock your doors. Maybe even tint your windows a little bit. If they can’t see in, they move onto the next car. They’re not looking to get millions of dollars, just a couple of bucks,” he said.

Smith also cautions residents against taking physical action because of use of force laws when it comes to defending property.

He says if you see someone in your car or driving off with it, call police and give them your license plate number.

While Smith offered advice for those living in his neighborhood, he also had some words for those committing the crimes.

“Just like they’re looking at our cars, we’re watching them as well,” he said.

