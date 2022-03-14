Chesapeake business owner weighs in on stricter catalytic converter crime legislation

A catalytic converter is seen at Industrial Metal Recycling, Friday, Jan. 26, 2007, in Oakland, Maine. Thieves have long targeted car stereos, air bags, halogen headlights, even pocket change from the ashtrays. But now they are crawling under vehicles and cutting away the catalytic converters for the precious metals inside. (AP Photo by Robert F. Bukaty)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Back in December 2019, workers at Wholesale Flower Market off Executive Boulevard in Chesapeake realized the catalytic converters of two of their vans had been sawed off.

Unfortunately, they didn’t have video of the crime, but a daycare up the road that had also been hit the same night — likely by the same thieves — did.

The Chesapeake flower shop co-owner, Richard Williams, said their video helped detectives make an arrest in the case. However, a few months later, the catalytic converters were taken off his vans again. Now, he keeps the vehicles locked up in the warehouse.

“I believe from what the mechanic told me, they love vans because they have a high clearance for them to be able to slide underneath quickly and get out quickly,” explained Williams.

While he found a solution for his business, legislators are now trying to help others like him. The Virginia General Assembly has approved legislation to toughen the penalty for stealing catalytic converters. It would make tampering with or stealing a catalytic converter a class 6 felony. Right now, it’s a misdemeanor.

The emission control devices have become popular targets for thieves to cut out of a vehicle’s exhaust system. The parts contain precious metals that can be scrapped for higher financial returns than other types of metal.

Thefts have increased across the country over the last two years as prices for the precious metals they contain have skyrocketed.

“It’s time that the police and the courts step up for small people in business. In my case, I lost three of them, up to the tune of three grand. I couldn’t keep on doing that,” said Williams.

Williams hopes scrap metal buyers will also be held equally accountable, as he said that’s the root of the problem.

“Unless they’re going to be charged with a felony and make them think twice about taking that type of product from somebody, it may not be all that,” stated Williams.

The legislation now goes to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his consideration.

You can find other stories about other local catalytic converter thefts by clicking here.