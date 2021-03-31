Chesapeake business owner opens new drive-in movie theater

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — If you are a fan of drive-in movie theaters, you’re in luck.

One man enjoyed drive-in theaters so much as a child, he just opened up his own in Chesapeake.

For years, the land off of 3064 Yadkin Road in Chesapeake has been used for paintball.

But the owner, Bobby Weeks, saw another use for the land: the new Chesapeake Family Movie Park, a drive-in movie theater.

Since October of last year, they have been working to build the 40-foot screen where families can drive up and watch the latest movies.

“Because of the pandemic, and what we got here is called social distancing at its best. You sit in the car with your family and enjoy a nice movie. We do have a concession stand out here and we only sell prepackaged food,” said Tim Lemon, a spokesman for the new business.

The lot fits about 100 cars.

Lemon says, with many theatres being closed and it starting to get warmer out, he wanted to add something to his community that he used to enjoy as a kid.

“My parents used to hide us in the trunks underneath covers so people wouldn’t see us in the car. So if you been looked in the back on the truck you would have found me back there.”

No need to hide this time. For $30 per car, you and your family can pack in and visit the Chesapeake drive-in movie park.

“We also have the FM transmitter. The FM transmitter means you can take and listen to the movie right in your car just turn it to our station, which is 89.7 and you can hear the whole movie,” he said.

Military, seniors and first responders get discounts. Lemon says they are hoping to show comedy shows or small concerts in the future.

“It’s great for date night. Girls night out, boy’s night out, family night out, so pack your cars and SUVs,” he added.

Movie’s play on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:45 p.m.. This week, “Croods 2” is playing.