Chesapeake bus involved in 2-vehicle crash, driver in pickup truck injured

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police said the driver of a pickup truck was injured in a crash involving a school bus Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Happy Acres Road and George Washington Highway around 2:31 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived on scene and made contact with everyone involved.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

There were two children on the bus at the time of the crash, but no one on the bus was injured.

