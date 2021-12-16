Chesapeake bus involved in 2-vehicle crash, driver in pickup truck injured

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police said the driver of a pickup truck was injured in a crash involving a school bus Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Happy Acres Road and George Washington Highway around 2:31 p.m. Thursday.
Officers arrived on scene and made contact with everyone involved.
The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.
There were two children on the bus at the time of the crash, but no one on the bus was injured.
