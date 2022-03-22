CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake bartender and full-time student won $226,000 off an online Virginia Lottery game.

Alexis Borrero told lottery officials she couldn’t sleep one night and decided to go online and play a Virginia Lottery game to help her relax.

She ended up playing the game “VIP Ultra” because of the jackpot. VIP Ultra is one of dozens of online instant games available on the Virginia Lottery website.

She ended up winning the Crown Jewel Jackpot which is worth $226,351.

“It was an amazing feeling!” she said. “It’s a feeling I’ve never had before!”

Borrero is a full-time student studying criminal justice. She told lottery officials she intends to pay bills with her winnings and invest the rest.