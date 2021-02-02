Chesapeake bakery receives $10,000 grant from Beyoncé

CHESAPEAKE, Va (WAVY) — Kimberly Outlaw, owner of Sweet Cravings Bakery in Chesapeake, is now “Crazy in Love” with Beyoncé after the singer-songwriter awarded the small business owner a $10,000 grant.

The reward is part of the international superstar’s BeyGood Impact Fund, providing aid to small black business owners across the country.

Outlaw, a Norfolk native, always loved cooking and baking with her grandmothers. However, after graduating from Norview High School, she went to Old Dominion University and decided to major in communications. After graduation, she pursued a career in finance.

She didn’t switch gears until the birth of her second child, where she decided to be home full-time.

“It is a gift God planted in me. I did not go to school for this. I’ve always loved the Food Network. The first time I was introduced to custom cakes was when I watched Ace of Cakes with Duff Goldman,” said Outlaw.

In 2017, Outlaw opened Sweet Cravings Bakery in Chesapeake. As a one-woman show, she creates life-like masterpieces for special occasions. In addition, she also sells baked goods through another local business, Our People’s Soulful Seafood.

While business has been steady, the pandemic did create some set backs for the rising entrepreneur.

“I definitely experienced a decrease in business due to the shutdown orders, since many people couldn’t gather for celebrations. Usually, my cakes are for large events like birthdays or graduations,” Outlaw added.

One day while scrolling through TikTok, Outlaw saw a post about Beyonce’s grant program and decided to try her luck and apply. Soon after, she received an email saying she was selected. She plans to use the funds to grow her business nationwide.

“Again, I’m still taking this all in, but I think a Sweet Cravings Bakery on Wheels is coming. For my wholesale side, I’m praying God will direct my path and send me a mentor, someone that could walk me through putting my wholesale bakery cakes into a store like Walmart, where I can have my grandmothers faces on the packaging,” Outlaw said.

If you would like to learn more about Sweet Cravings Bakery, follow the store pages on Facebook and Instagram.