Chesapeake babysitter accused of severely injuring child in her care

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake babysitter accused of severely injuring a child in her care is currently behind bars

Daniel Scrivner is nearing his first birthday, but he spent months in the hospital this year suffering from damage done to his brain.

It was just after 3 o’clock in the afternoon in late February when Chesapeake rescue crews rushed out to his home on Barred Owl Lane, in the Deep Creek area.

When crews got on the scene they found the infant unresponsive. He was rushed to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk. The trauma to his brain caused massive swelling. Doctors were forced to remove part of his skull to alleviate the pressure.

Daniel Scrivner. (Family photo)

Detectives began investigating the case, and they believe Daniel’s injuries were no accident. Last week, a grand jury indicted the boy’s babysitter, 27-year-old Jamie Shaffer.

According to court records, Shaffer has lived in this area her whole life and was working as a nanny. Shaffer lives in Norfolk with her 4-year-old daughter.

Shaffer now sits behind bars at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail as the little boy she was caring for is slowly recovering. She declined our request for an on-camera interview.

Daniel is out of the hospital, but requires around the clock care. His family started a GoFundMe page to help off-set costs.

In a recent post on the site, his mother wrote about Shaffer’s arrest.

She said Daniel’s injury was life-changing and he has a long road to recovery. She has asked everyone to pray for justice to be served.

Shaffer was charged with malicious wounding and child abuse.