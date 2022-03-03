Chesapeake authorities warn of jury duty scam

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Some of Chesapeake’s senior citizens are being targeted by scammers, according to authorities.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office (CSO) says it has received several reports regarding a “jury duty scam.”

The scam works like this: First, the scammer will call a senior, then pose as a CSO deputy and convince the senior they missed jury duty. The con-artist will claim that the senior has an arrest warrant and he or she must pay bond immediately.

According to the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, a payment request by phone or through smartphone applications will never come from them. In addition, they will never negotiate a payment instead of arrest.

Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan urges residents not to fall for it.

If there are any questions regarding a warrant, contact the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office at 757-382-6159.

