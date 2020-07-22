Chesapeake Animal Services team rescues stranded ducks and returns them to their habitat

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Animal Services rescued 11 ducklings stuck in a swimming pool and returned them to the wild on Wednesday.

The animal rescue team posted to their Facebook page the ducklings were stuck while their mother frantically called for them.

Two team members, Tobin and Bradley were able to rescue all 11 ducklings out of the swimming pool and reunite them with their mother.

The Chesapeake Animal services rescue team says if you have a pool in your backyard, the best thing you can do for wildlife is give them a way out.

You can place a float or piece of lumber from the water line to the concrete or even a FrogLog designed specifically for this purpose.

The animal service unit would like to remind the public that even though ducklings are waterfowl, they can drown if left the water for a long duration.

For more information on the Chesapeake Animal Services Unit, click here.

