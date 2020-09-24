Chesapeake Animal Services seeking information after young dog dumped in neighborhood

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Animal Services is asking the public to come forward with any information on a dog that was dumped in a neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Officials posted on Facebook Wednesday saying the dog was left in the area of Forest Haven Lane and Ashland Drive before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A witness was able to get the dog and take it to The COVE for safekeeping until the animal control officer could respond.

The witness said the dog was dumped by a woman driving a silver or tan SUV type of vehicle.

The dog is white and black, unneutered bully breed dog. He is about 6 months old.

The dog wasn’t injured and animal control is now investigating.

Anyone with information should contact the shelter at 757-382-8080 or email animalservices@cityofchesapeake.net.

Latest Posts: