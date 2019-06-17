Chesapeake Animal Services offers $25 adoption fee for kittens under 1-year-old

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Animal Services celebrates its Class of 2019 Kitten Kampus with a $25 fee for kittens under 1-year-old.

The $25 fee will include spay/neuter, vaccinations and a microchip for the lucky kittens who are waiting to get adopted.

The offer begins June 17 through 30.

Chesapeake Animal Services is asking the everyone to help the kittens “reach their goal of a great start in life and adopt.”

The Chesapeake Animal shelter is located at 2100 S. Military Hwy, 23320.

They can also be reached at (757) 382-8081.