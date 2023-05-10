CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake City Council voted 9-0 to approve the city’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget on Tuesday night.

The budget includes $10.9 million for a 5% general wage increase for all city employees, and funding for a step pay increase for public safety personnel.

There’s all funding ($8 million in local money and $3 million from the federal government) for the city’s first public indoor pool at the Cuffee Community Center.

Residents will also see a 4-cent reduction in their real estate tax rate again this year, from $1.05 per $100 in assessed value to $1.01, after assessments increased significantly again this year, 8.8% on average citywide. If the rate stayed at $1.05, the city would see $47.5 million in additional revenue, City Manager Christopher Price said.

