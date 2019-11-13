Chesapeake 7-year-old buys gifts for families for the holidays

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake second-grader Delaney Medeiros has a new understanding of how the holidays can be for families who are less fortunate.

“We always try to talk to them about how other kids are less fortunate and not everyone gets to have a big Christmas and she just came up with the idea on her own to raise money,” Dorian Medeiros said.

Delaney, 7, opened the hot chocolate stand right at the corner near her home.

“Since it’s not fair because we get toys and they don’t,” said Delaney.

“She originally wanted to start with a lemonade stand and I said ‘It’s a little cold for a lemonade stand, so how about hot chocolate?’ And she said ‘OK,'” Medeiros said.

The family didn’t expect for Delaney to raise $200.

“I raised money for kids who don’t have a Christmas,” said Delaney. She took that money and went on a shopping spree.

“And we went to Walmart and spent every last dollar and dropped the rest of her change in the toys for tots buckets,” Medeiros said.

Delaney picked out toys she thought kids would like.

“I picked out a bag … and I picked out trucks for the boys,” she said.

The family dropped off the boxes of toys to Operation Christmas Child Tuesday night.

The family only thought they would have enough to fill two boxes but ended up filling six.