Chesapeake 2nd-grade teacher Daphne Fulson wins 2022 Virginia Teacher of the Year

(WFXR) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced the winner of the 2022 Virginia Teacher of the Year.

The winner was Daphne Tamara Fulson, a second-grade teacher from Portlock Primary School in Chesapeake.

The announcement was made on the Virginia Department of Education’s Youtube channel. You can watch the announcement on Thursday, Oct. 14 below:

The nominees for this year’s award include:

  • Ashley Sharell Bland, an instructional technology resource teacher at John B. Cary Elementary School in Richmond.
  • Daphne Tamara Fulson, a second-grade teacher at Portlock Primary School in Chesapeake.
  • Robert Dean LaFollette, a science, career and technical education, and mathematics teacher at Essex High School in Essex County.
  • Howard L. Brewer Jr., an English teacher at the Transition Support Resource Center-Alexandria in Fairfax County.
  • Matthew Kenneth Uselton, an English Teacher at Liberty High School in Bedford County.
  • Eboni Jenee Harrington, a mathematics teacher at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke.
  • Ashley Duncan Cannon, a health and physical education teacher at Atkins Elementary School in Smyth County.
  • Brendan Mayer Conroy, a GED/Individual Student Alternative Education Program teacher at the Appomattox County High School in Appomattox County.

Each teacher had to submit a portfolio that highlights their accomplishments, educational philosophies, and community activities.

