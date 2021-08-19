Chesapeake neighbors frustrated, want answers two months after teen seriously injured in shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Neighbors say they’re living in fear as many questions remain unanswered nearly two months after a shooting seriously injured a Chesapeake teen.

Four home security cameras were rolling when a person fired nine shots on Julie Yellis’s front porch, seriously injuring her son’s 17-year-old best friend in Chesapeake back in June.

“The cameras, we thought, were going to make us feel safe in the beginning, before this. And obviously, they’re not affected by the cameras,” said Yellis.

2 months after her son’s best friend was shot 9 times on her porch, Julie Yellis says she and other neighbors live in fear since @ChesapeakePD haven’t released any updates about suspects or any arrests. Hear more about why she’s speaking out tonight on @WAVY_News. pic.twitter.com/QWDo4KYhfT — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) August 19, 2021

She says the mood has seriously changed amongst her neighbors on Drake Circle.

“We thought we had great evidence, but we still have no answers,” she said.

Not many people go outside and they’re much more observant of who comes and goes.

“Our whole neighborhood, you’ll hear the cars beep their alarms each night,” she said. “One will beep and then we all like, ‘Oh, yup.’ And we’re all beeping our cars to make sure everything is locked up.”

Chesapeake police told 10 On Your Side they’re following up on leads, but say they have no new updates and it’s still an active investigation.

“We’re over living day to day in fear that we have no answers of who it could be,” she said.

The teen who was shot is still in rehab and faces many obstacles before he’s fully recovered.

Yellis says she’s speaking out to hopefully help bring him justice.

“It’s a miracle the young man survived this, and that just makes you want to work a lot harder,” she said.

The family is offering a reward for anyone with information that could help police in the case.