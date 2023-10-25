CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to an apartment fire that displaced one resident, officials said.

Firefighters received the call around 4 p.m. to the Cambridge Square Apartments.

Responders arrived in around four minutes, and reported smoke from a first-floor apartment. Additional crews assisted with evacuations, and no residents were harmed.

The fire was called under-control around 4:20 p.m., and crews spent additional time removing smoke from the building, so that residents could safely re-occupy the structure.

One resident was displaced, and is expected to stay with family, officials said.

The fire seemed to be caused by unattended cooking, officials said, which is the leading factor contributing to cooking fires and casualties, according to the National Fire Protection Association, or NFPA.

“The Chesapeake Fire Department wants to remind citizens to stay in the kitchen while you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food,” the release states. “If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.”