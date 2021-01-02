CFD: Hotel suffers water damage following fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A fire at a hotel was extinguished by the sprinkler system which ended up cause damage to the establishment Saturday evening.

At around 6:15 p.m., crews with the Chesapeake Fire Department (CFD) responded to the Woodspring Suites at 137 Kempsville Road in the Greenbrier area of the city.

According to officials, the original call was dispatched as a fire alarm and then upgraded to a commercial fire response after information was received about a fire on the fourth floor.

When firefighters arrived at the room, officials said the sprinkler system had already extinguished the fire, “which was relatively small but enough to activate a sprinkler head.”

Firefighters ensured the hotel was evacuated and shut off water to prevent further loss.

Multiple rooms on all four floors suffered water damage, according to a statement released by CFD.

Damage assessments will be conducted by building officials to determine what areas of the hotel are safe to reoccupy.

The Fire Department is working with hotel property management to determine lodging arrangements for the affected guests.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.