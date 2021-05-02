Centerville Turnpike Bridge to reopen Monday morning

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Centerville Turnpike Bridge in Chesapeake is reopening after being closed for nearly 6 months for repairs.

The bridge had been closed since November 14 after a barge strike incident.

Traffic officials say there will an additional single overnight closure to be scheduled later in May for additional maintenance tasks when tidal levels subside in the Albemarle & Chesapeake Canal.

The bridge was closed for repairs for 6 months from October of 2019 to February of 2020. Then, there were a few weekend closures for more repairs. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10