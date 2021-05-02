Centerville Turnpike Bridge to reopen Monday morning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Centerville Turnpike Bridge in Chesapeake is reopening after being closed for nearly 6 months for repairs.

The bridge had been closed since November 14 after a barge strike incident.

Traffic officials say there will an additional single overnight closure to be scheduled later in May for additional maintenance tasks when tidal levels subside in the Albemarle & Chesapeake Canal.

The bridge was closed for repairs for 6 months from October of 2019 to February of 2020. Then, there were a few weekend closures for more repairs.