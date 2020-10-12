Centerville Turnpike Bridge reopens after getting stuck in open position again

UPDATE: The bridge reopened around 7:20 a.m.
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Centerville Turnpike Bridge is closed after getting stuck in the open position again on Monday.
There’s no estimated time for opening, but police are in the area detouring traffic. Drivers are asked to use the Route 168 Expressway as a detour route.
This is the second time the bridge has been closed in recent weeks. It was closed for several hours on September 30 after getting stuck in the open position.
