Centerville Turnpike Bridge stuck in open position after being struck by passing barge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Centerville Turnpike Bridge is currently stuck in the open position after being struck by a barge passing through the canal during a bridge opening Saturday morning.
According to Chesapeake Roads officials, crews are currently working to make repairs.
The incident was first reported on social media just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
Motorists are advised to use the Route 168 Expressway as a detour route.
There is currently no estimated time for the reopening of roadways.
