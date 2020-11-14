Centerville Turnpike Bridge stuck in open position after being struck by passing barge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Centerville Turnpike Bridge is currently stuck in the open position after being struck by a barge passing through the canal during a bridge opening Saturday morning.

According to Chesapeake Roads officials, crews are currently working to make repairs.

The incident was first reported on social media just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Motorists are advised to use the Route 168 Expressway as a detour route.

There is currently no estimated time for the reopening of roadways.

