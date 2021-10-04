Centerville Turnpike Bridge undergoes electrical repairs after getting stuck open Sunday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — After an issue Sunday that caused the Centerville Turnpike Bridge to get stuck open, repairs are once again completed.

The bridge became stuck in the open position Sunday afternoon. Public Works responded to troubleshoot, and were able to reopen it to traffic by 4:45 p.m.

On Monday, Chesapeake tweeted an update saying electrical repairs had been completed and crews were able to successfully open and close the bridge.

⚠️BRIDGE UPDATE⚠️: Electrical repairs are complete at the Centerville Turnpike Bridge. Crews successfully completed standard bridge openings and closures. Bridge will resume normal operating schedule effective immediately. Thank you for your patience during these repairs. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) October 4, 2021

The Centerville Turnpike Bridge has had its fair share of misfortune recently.

The bridge was struck by a barge in November 2020, causing it to get stuck open. The bridge reopened in early May after repairs.

The bridge was also closed for repairs for six months before the barge incident, from October 2019 to February 2020.