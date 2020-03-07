Centerville Turnpike Bridge open for traffic following scheduled weekend closure

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Centerville Turnpike Bridge is now open for traffic following a scheduled weekend closure earlier this week.

The scheduled closing from early Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon was made to allow continuation of rehabilitation work at the bridge

#TRAFFICALERT: The Centerville Turnpike Bridge is OPEN for the weekend. It was supposed to be closed until tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. https://t.co/wDzFPoTIzF — Madison Glassman (@MadisonG_WAVY) March 7, 2020

The bridge was closed for six months for road work. It reopened in the middle of last month.

The 6-month closure at the Centerville Turnpike Bridge in Chesapeake left businesses in the area scrambling to stay open.

