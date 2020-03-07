Centerville Turnpike Bridge open for traffic following scheduled weekend closure

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Centerville Turnpike Bridge is now open for traffic following a scheduled weekend closure earlier this week.
The scheduled closing from early Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon was made to allow continuation of rehabilitation work at the bridge
The bridge was closed for six months for road work. It reopened in the middle of last month.
The 6-month closure at the Centerville Turnpike Bridge in Chesapeake left businesses in the area scrambling to stay open.
