Centerville Turnpike Bridge closed after getting stuck in open position, detours in place

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Centerville Turnpike Bridge is closed Wednesday after getting stuck in its open position.

Chesapeake officials announced the closure just after 6:30 a.m. and said the bridge was still closed as of 9 a.m. There’s no timetable for reopening as crews troubleshoot the issue, but police are directing traffic onto detour routes.

The bridge reopened earlier this year after months of repairs, but additional work closures have happened since then.

