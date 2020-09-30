Centerville Turnpike Bridge closed after getting stuck in open position, detours in place

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Centerville Turnpike Bridge is closed Wednesday after getting stuck in its open position.

Chesapeake officials announced the closure just after 6:30 a.m. and said the bridge was still closed as of 9 a.m. There’s no timetable for reopening as crews troubleshoot the issue, but police are directing traffic onto detour routes.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Centerville Turnpike Bridge is currently stuck in the open position. Public Works crews en route to troubleshoot. Use Rt 168 Expressway as detour. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) September 30, 2020

The bridge reopened earlier this year after months of repairs, but additional work closures have happened since then.

Latest Posts: