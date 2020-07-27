CEA and supporters hold car rally ahead of Chesapeake School Board vote on fall semester

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 100 community members decked their cars out with a clear message Monday: virtual classes until it’s safe.

“It’s not safe, the numbers are going up, and we want everyone safe. We don’t want to take the chance of anyone dying or getting sick,” said special education teacher at Hickory Middle School Deborah Joyner.

The CEA organized the “Only When It’s Safe Car Rally” in the wake of rising positive cases of COVID-19.

CEA President Reagan Davis says they serve all educators in Chesapeake, from bus drivers and teachers to custodians.

“In our statement, one of our critical points is to ensure all educators remain employed, receiving a paycheck. That there is no job loss and that all students receive high-quality education and do not become disadvantaged by this,” said Davis.

The parade of cars drove past the building where the closed school board meeting was held around 2 p.m. before the public one began a few hours later.

Davis, who’s also a middle school math teacher, says they asked their members what they wanted and, collectively, the response was they wanted to go back safely — and in this case, that means no in-person teaching.

“We want every decision made at our school system — and mainly our school board who is voting tonight — we want their decision to be based on science, based on the results from the CDC and trusting in the guidelines to know we do go safe,” Davis added.

The CEA’s full statement can be viewed here.

