Caught on Camera: Thieves steal 9 cars from Chesapeake dealerships

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Nine cars were stolen early Thursday morning from a couple of Chesapeake dealerships.

“This business is my life,” said Platinum Auto owner Konstantin Siverin. “This is what feeds my family.”

Siverin opened up Platinum Auto along George Washington Highway in Chesapeake six years ago. The mom-and-pop car lot is also home to Atlantic Auto Sales.

“When stuff like this happens, it’s tough, especially for us small business owners,” Siverin added.

The lot isn’t nearly as full as it was to begin the week and unfortunately it’s not due to a rash of sales.

“The feeling is empty inside,” Siverin said. “Somebody got into your lot.”

And it wasn’t just “somebody.” Almost a dozen people were seen on surveillance on the lot around 1:30 a.m. in the morning. They ransacked offices. One person didn’t realize at first he was on video, but when he did, he took his frustration out on the camera and broke it.

“I mean, that was a funny video,” Siverin said.

What wasn’t funny was what the group did next. When they found the lock box they took the keys and tried to get as many cars off the lot as quickly as possible.

“All it took was 30 minutes from the beginning to the end,” Siverin said.

Nine cars were stolen off the lot.

“They got $2,000 cars up to $12,000 to 13,000 cars,” Siverin added. “They didn’t care about the price. Whatever they could put hands on, they took.”

It’s a big hit for small businesses.

“It is going to cost me, even with insurance, at least $10,000,” Siverin said.

Three of the cars were found in Norfolk, but Siverin hopes police will recover the rest along with people responsible.

“The fact they steal stuff is unacceptable,” he added.

