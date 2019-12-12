Case against driver charged in fatal Midtown Tunnel crash moves forward

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One charge against the driver involved in a police chase that ended in a deadly crash at the Midtown Tunnel is moving forward in Chesapeake.

A Chesapeake judge certified the eluding police charge against De’monta Johnson to the grand jury on Thursday. Prosecutors nolle prosequi, or withdrew, the other charges he was facing in that city.

The chase began in Chesapeake, during rush hour back in April, when police tried to stop a car for a traffic violation. The driver took off into Norfolk and Portsmouth before crashing near the Midtown Tunnel. A motorcyclist was struck and died at the scene. Police identified him as 41-year-old Kevin Joyner.

Johnson is facing additional felony charges in Portsmouth, including murder, eluding and hit-and-run. The charges were certified to a grand jury in August. His trial is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Two other people in the car with Johnson that day also were charged. Deamon Richardson was found guilty in May on a possession of marijuana charge and had to pay a fine; his other charges were dismissed. And in June, Kei-Airra King had her obstruction of justice charge nolle prosequi in Chesapeake General District Court.

