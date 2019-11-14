Case against Chesapeake OB-GYN growing, feds say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The number of women contacting federal authorities about a local obstetrician-gynecologist has grown to more than 170, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney V. Kathleen Dougherty.

Doctor Javaid Perwaiz, of Chesapeake, was arrested last week on charges involving health care fraud. Allegations in court documents say that Perwaiz performed unnecessary procedures on unsuspecting patients and then billed Medicaid.

“It’s a strong case that’s getting stronger,” Dougherty said during a detention hearing Thursday morning in Norfolk, where Perwaiz was denied bond. She said that since word of his arrest, the number of former patients with complaints to the Federal Bureau of Investigation has increased to 173, and agents have interviewed 36 women so far.

“On Oct. 5, he did a procedure on me at Chesapeake Regional Hospital that he had no business doing,” said Luqueen Williams, a former patient of Perwaiz’s.

Williams was in the courtroom during Perwaiz’s detention hearing Thursday morning “because I wanted to look him in the face,” she said.

Investigators say Perwaiz performed 510 surgeries on Medicaid patients from January 2014 through August 2018, a number Judge Robert Krask said “well exceeded any other provider in Virginia.”

According to prosecutors, Perwaiz has used two different dates of birth and was convicted of lying to the Internal Revenue Service in 1996. He is believed to be 69 years old. They also mentioned current assets belonging to Perwaiz including $1.3 million in homes, five luxury cars such as a Bentley and $200,000 worth of gold and rare art.

Two other former patients who have contacted an attorney say they’re not surprised by the charges.

“If you spread good karma, you get good karma,” said Michala Rudolph, who questions her care by Perwaiz during her pregnancy with her daughter, who was born at just 21 weeks. “You’ll get what’s coming to you if you deserve it.”

“He basically stole. He used his patients to get wealthy,” said Tabitha Johnson, a Medicaid patient. She said Perwaiz performed procedures she did not want or need.

“These allegations are deeply disturbing,” Krask said as he ordered Perwaiz to remain behind bars and surrender his passport. Perwaiz has a brother and sister in his native Pakistan.

Dougherty says if convicted on the current charges, Perwaiz faces up to 20 years in prison.