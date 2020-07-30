Cancer, autism, brain injury: Chesapeake mother seeking specialized care for daughter, 12, hit by truck

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Michelle Mosier is counting on the notion that not even a truck can stop her little girl.

“She’s the most strong-willed child you will ever meet,” Mosier said with a keen sense of pride. “A little skinny thing, but she’s determined and if she wants something, that child will get it done.”

Madalynn Mosier, 12, was struck by a truck the afternoon of May 4 on Johnstown Road in Great Bridge. The driver was not charged. She was rushed to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters.

“She was on a ventilator for 24 days, so it was a blessing that she even survived the accident and came off the ventilator,” her mother said in a Thursday morning interview.

But Madalynn was no stranger to CHKD’s doctors and nurses. It’s where she had gone through chemotherapy just three years before.

“She was on her death bed. She had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, stage four,” Mosier said. “[CHKD has] saved her life not only once but twice.”

And if cancer and a traumatic brain injury weren’t enough for Madalynn, she also has ASD, Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“Madalynn has been through so much,” said medical social worker Lauren Donnally. She remembered Madalynn from her days getting chemotherapy when she was just eight.

“We just don’t have the capabilities right now to treat Madalynn and her ASD and her TBI at the same time. A facility that has these factors would be able to really change her life in the long-term,” she said.

So CHKD is working with Mosier to get Madalynn into a specialized program, the Kennedy Krieger Institute affiliated with Johns Hopkins. Its website says it is “dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with care and research focused on pediatric developmental disabilities and disorders of the brain, spinal cord and musculoskeletal system.”

“That would be the best thing for her, we know that,” Donnally said.

“They have an in-patient facility where she can learn to walk again. She’s not walking, she has neuropathy on her right side from the injury being on her left side,” Mosier said.

Madalynn’s story touched Great Bridge neighbor Cassie Schalge so deeply, she told 10 On Your Side. Schalge had heard about Madalynn on the neighborhood information site Nextdoor.

Schalge met Mosier for the first time Thursday morning in the lobby at CHKD.

“You’re the best mama in the world,” Schalge told Mosier. “Madalynn just radiates love and happiness and she just touched me. Her will to survive — and then your strength and determination to fight for her.”

Mosier says she’s hoping to hear whether her daughter gets into the program at Johns Hopkins within the next week. She expects Madalynn would need anywhere from three to six months of treatment.

