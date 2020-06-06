Campostella Square Civic League holds cleanup and community prayer day

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Campostella Square Civic League held a cleanup and community prayer day.



Groups of people met up at Campostella Square Park, received a t-shirt, picked up some cleaning materials, and headed into the neighborhoods nearby to pick up trash. Matika Sawyer, with the Campostella Square Civic League says this is the first of many events and activities they’ll hold in their community.

“We’re going to the various neighborhoods over in this area, clean up, pick up trash, let people know who we are what we’re doing,” said Sawyer.

Sawyer says today is also about meeting people in the neighborhood and introducing themselves. She says if people want to get involved, they have a group page made on Facebook under Campostella Square Civic League. They encourage neighbors to join.

