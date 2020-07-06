Camelot Community Center staff member tests positive for COVID-19; center closed for cleaning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake announced via a Facebook message on Sunday night that the Camelot Community Center will be closed for deep cleaning due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

The center will be closed on Monday, July 6, and Tuesday, July 7.

The staff member has not worked in the facility for the past 10 days but out of caution for staff and guests, cleaning protocols will take place.

The center is located at 948 King Arthur Drive in Chesapeake.

For more information, call 757-485-7400, email or visit cityofchesapeake.net.

