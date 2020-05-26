Calling all crafters: Bra-ha-ha registration open now

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re looking for something to do at home these days, how about a creative outlet that could “lift” your mood and save lives?

Registration is open for this year’s Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation’s Bra-ha-ha, which is slated for Oct. 23.

Bra-ha-ha has been putting the “fun” in “fundraiser” for a dozen years. Now more than ever, we could all use a good laugh.

“We call them works of art from the heart,” said Leah Murray, director of the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation.

Coronavirus can’t keep these girls down.

“We’re committed. Committed to the breast cancer fight here in Hampton Roads. And this year, now more than ever, these funds are going to be important,” Murray told WAVY.com.

Coronavirus forced breast screenings at the Jennings Diagnostic Breast Center to stop for a while.

However, Dr. Kelsey Williams says the numbers are already going back up.

“Screening mammograms are definitely back up and we are taking a lot of precautions. We are not taking any walk-ups now, just by appointment only,” she said.

Williams told WAVY.com they are spacing appointments so they can sanitize between each one. They are following all the recommended health guidelines. So, patients should feel safe and not put off something that affects one in eight women.

“The longer you put something off there’s always a risk that’s something is going to go missed,” she said.

This year, more than 276,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S.

All the money raised by the Bra-ha-ha stays local, paying for mammograms and equipment.

“And it’s just amazing to see the beautiful works of art coming out of Bra-ha-ha,” Murray said.

There’s more time at home to create and new categories for design, she said.

“Favorite decade, so think bell-bottoms or neon or roaring 20s for your inspiration… sports team and beach or island,” she said.

You can go onto the Bra-ha-ha’s new website to see videos on what inspired some of the past designers. Guests for October’s event can also register on the site.

If crafting isn’t your thing, there’s a 5k in September you could start training for. If you have a team of six or more, you can get a $5 discount. Use the code TEAM20 at checkout.

