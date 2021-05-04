Business relieved Centerville Turnpike Bridge repairs finally complete



CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been nearly six months since a barge strike incident forced the closure of the Centerville Turnpike Bridge for repairs.

The bridge was also closed for repairs for six months before the barge incident, from October 2019 to February 2020.

The Vintage Vibe, a local business, sits just past the bridge and has had to endure all the ups and downs that came with the lack of driver access.

Vintage Vibe owner Karen Bryan is thrilled it was fixed ahead of summer.

“We were ecstatic, that’s the only word I know to use because it’s been rough,” she said.

But another potential long-term closure could be on the way.

A feasibility study is about to wrap up with the City of Chesapeake that could help decide whether an entire new bridge is needed.

If that project was to move forward — Bryan has concerns.

“It’s a very scary thing to me, because depending on how long they do it, how long it’s going to be closed, are you going to put in a temporary road to cross that bridge? What’s it going to be? Because we can’t take a third hit,” Bryan said.

Bryan says the city helped with signage further down the road, but no financial assistance was given during the bridge closure.

She says 16,000 cars passed the building each day — that’s countless sales, gone.

But reflecting on the past year, she knows she couldn’t have made it through alone.

“The community has been amazing. That’s who’s got us through all this,” said Bryan.

“The feasibility study is set to be complete sometime next month and then from there, we’ll have more information about how they plan to move forward or if they plan to just leave it how it,” she said.