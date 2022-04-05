CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Nearly three months after suspending bulk and yard waste collections due to staffing shortages, the City of Chesapeake says it is preparing to bring back these services.

The city alerted residents this week that the collections will resume on Tuesday, April 12.

Officials expect the demand to be high, especially considering these services have been suspended since January 18.

Bulk waste pickups require a request, which residents can make by calling the Customer Contact Center at 757-382-CITY (2489), online at www.CityofChesapeake.net/Requests, or through the Chesapeake Service Request app. Accepted bulk waste items include furniture, appliances, shrubs, or tree limbs.

Bagged yard waste can be placed at the curb. A reminder that bags filled with dirt, soil, sod, clay, rocks, or mulch will not be collected.

Items that won’t fit in your trash bin and don’t qualify for bulk or bagged yard waste collection can be brought directly to the SPSA Transfer Station in Greenbrier or the SPSA Regional Landfill in Suffolk on select days and times.