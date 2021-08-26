Budget Lodge room significantly damaged by fire in Chesapeake Thursday

Fire at Budget Lodge on S. Military Highway in Chesapeake Aug. 26, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A room at a local motel was significantly damaged by smoke and water after a small fire Thursday afternoon in Chesapeake.

Firefighters responded to the Budget Lodge at 3009 S. Military Highway around 4:40 p.m. for a report of a fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a first-floor room with smoke venting from the door. Inside the room, firefighters found and extinguished a small fire.

The fire was under control as of 4:50 p.m.

The room sustained significant smoke and water damage. Surrounding rooms weren’t affected. The room’s tenant wasn’t home at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

