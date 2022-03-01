Brush fire consumes several acres of dry grass in southern Chesapeake

Brush fire on Sanderson Road in Chesapeake March 1, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A brush fire consumed several acres of dry grass in Chesapeake on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Sanderson Road in southern Chesapeake around 1:22 p.m.

Contractors at the location noticed fire coming from beneath a vehicle that was working the field.

Wind and low humidity caused the fire to spread quickly and consumed several acres of dry grass.

Chesapeake firefighters and mutual aid units from Virginia Beach work for hours to control the fire.

No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were still on scene as of 5:15 p.m. putting out hot spots.

