CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A brush fire had closed a portion of Elbow Road in Chesapeake Monday evening.

According to Chesapeake Roads around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Elbow Road, east of Graphite Trail, is currently closed because of the brush fire.

Crews from the Chesapeake Fire Department are currently on the scene. There is no estimated time for the road’s reopening.

A viewer photo from the scene sent to 10 On Your Side shows smoke coming from the brush fire.

Brush fire, June 20, 2022 (Courtesy – Cody Reich)

Brush fire, June 20, 2022 (Courtesy – Patrick Phillips)