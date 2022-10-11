CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — As first-time Bra-ha-ha judge Sarah Williams walked into the display of entries at Tidewater Community College Tuesday, “I was umm overwhelmed,” she said.

The graphic artist with Hackworth did not expect to see 147 c-cups creatively crafted into works of art. “I did 5 laps, I think, before I finally made all my choices,” she told WAVY.

Even after 15 years, the job of judging is never a snap.

“We’ve seen some concepts that we’re seeing a gain, but we’re seeing them elevated,” said Chesapeake Regional Nurse Navigator, Meg Shrader.

Bra makers keep raising the bar with incredible craftsmanship and inspiration.

10 On Your Side saw one with tiers of cupcakes to celebrate the event’s 15-year anniversary. It appeared each cupcake was a stress ball hand painted, decorated and carefully placed in cupcake liners.

There is also an amazing octopus mosaic made from sea glass and one called “Queen: Bra-Hemian Rhapsody.” That one sings for itself.

Another judge, 101.3 Morning DJ, Devin Tucker, is drawn to the ones with tedious details. Clearly, we thought she was crafty. “Honestly– not at all not even a little bit!” she laughed.

Bra-ha-ha has raised nearly $2 million to date. It has helped thousands of uninsured and underinsured women get mammograms, saved several lives, and supports survivors.

“It’s so empowering to be able to see the look of relief on someone’s face when we are able to say that we can take care of this for them,” Shrader told WAVY.

“It is a lot of pressure to pick the winners cause everyone has done such a great job,” Tucker said.

There are no more tickets for Friday night’s awards show and auction, but don’t worry, you can see all of the entries on display at TCC’s Chesapeake campus next week, Monday through Thursday, and then at center court at Lynnhaven mall from October 21 through the 31.