Bra-ha-ha fundraiser holds virtual awards ceremony this fall

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Bra-ha-ha annual event and fundraiser is being reconstructed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The awards show for the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation’s Bra-ha-ha event will be a little more intimate this year.

The winners will be announced during a scaled-down show which will be broadcast on Facebook Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

“The bra-makers and the survivors that are modeling that hasn’t changed and I think that is, you know, that’s what’s going to give people hope and joy and just a sense of community,” said Breast Care Nurse Navigator at Chesapeake Regional Meg Shrader.

The community will also get a chance to see the bras up close at Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1 and at Lynnhaven mall in Virginia Beach Nov. 3 to 10.

You can also bid on a bra or basket through the online auction that you can track on your cell phone.

“You’ll be able to know whether you’re still the top bid or whether you’ve been outbid and if you want to up your donation for a great cause,” Shrader said.

All the money raised pays for mammograms for those who can’t afford them.

“Now even more than ever it’s more important for folks to have these funds because a lot of people have lost their insurance because they’ve been furloughed,” Shrader told WAVY.

