Bra-ha-ha campaign hits Chesapeake City Library

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Among endless rows of books at the Chesapeake City Library you can find something completely unexpected, beautifully designed bras.

“I think its a statement of empowerment,” said Leah Murray, the development coordinator with the Chesapeake Regional Healthy Foundation. “We have a lot of bra decorators who are survivors who tell us through the creativity and the creation of their bras, and they make them every year, they feel empowered, and they feel inspired, and they feel victorious.”

These bedazzled cups represent the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation’s annual Bra-ha-ha that’s coming up in October.

This year they partnered with the Chesapeake City Library to spread the word.

“We have two main events for Bra-ha-ha, we have the Bra-ha-ha 5k on September 14, which is on the campus of Chesapeake Regional, and then we have the Bra-ha-ha awards show and auction where these fine bra displays will be. That is October 18 at Chesapeake’s TCC campus this year,” Murray said.

The money raised goes toward helping people in the community.

“We’re hoping to build awareness about breast cancer and early detection as well as the proceeds of Bra-ha-ha, they provide free mammograms for under-insured community members right here in Hampton Roads.”

The funds also help provide new technology in the breast center at Chesapeake Regional Health.

Local artists, businesses and clubs design and decorate some pretty creative cups, and they’re hoping you sign up this year.

“The guidelines are pretty simple, you take a 38 C back closure bra and show your creativity,” she stated.

To sign up, go to https://brahaha.org/