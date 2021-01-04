Boyfriend arrested after deadly shooting on Lafayette Ave. in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A 37-year-old woman was killed during a domestic dispute over the weekend in Chesapeake, according to police, and now her boyfriend is facing charges.

Officers were called to the home of Iaisha James, in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue, just before 1 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they heard shots coming from inside.

James was pronounced dead at the scene. Her adult daughter was also shot during the incident and is recovering in the hospital.

Police took 39-year-old Antonio Lee Sutton into custody the night of the shooting. He is facing charges of second degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The homicide remains under investigation. Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or from their smart phone on the P3TIPSAPP.