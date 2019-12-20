Boy run over by car in Chesapeake meets first responders who saved his life

(Photo courtesy: Katisha Draughn-Fraguada)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 5-year-old boy who was run over by a car Dec. 3 is out of the hospital has been reunited with the first responders who helped save his life — this time under more positive circumstances.

Jason Jones, 5, visited Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Fire Station #16 Thursday, according to a news release from Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, public affairs officer for Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads.

It’s the same station that responded to the scene when Jason was run over while riding his bike down the street in a Chesapeake neighborhood.

Jason was accompanied by his brother, Grayson, and his mother, Coreen Buntting.

“I am so grateful for what they did for Jason that day,” Buntting said in the news release. “I did not expect for [Jason] to be out of the hospital in a week. This is definitely the best possible outcome.”

When Jason was hit, he was rushed to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, suffering from a lung injury, at least one broken rib, a broken left clavicle, internal bleeding and much more.

He underwent a three-hour surgery and placed into the intensive care unit for recovery.

Despite his extensive injuries, Jason was only in the hospital about a week.

While at the station Thursday, Jason was given an award and recognized as a honorary firefighter for Fire and Rescue for the Navy.