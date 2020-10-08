Boy injured in shooting in Chesapeake Wednesday night

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police say a boy was injured in a shooting Wednesday night.
Police did not specify the boy’s age, but said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police responded to the shooting around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about gunfire in the 1800 block of Hearthside Court.
Officers arrived to find a boy with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital with injuries not life-threatening.
No further information was available as of 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
