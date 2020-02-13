Borrow pit proposed in Chesapeake requests 60-day extension on application

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A proposed borrow pit in Chesapeake is causing a lot of of concern from people who live nearby.

Basically, a borrow pit is a big hole that is excavated to remove sand to be used in construction projects.

Wednesday afternoon, Chopper 10 flew above the site which sits on 117.17 acres of land.

The pit proposal was on the Chesapeake Planning Commission agenda Wednesday night, but requested a 60-day extension on the consideration of a conditional use permit.

If approved, the pit, which would be dozens of acres wide, would be west of Centerville Turnpike South between Forest Mills Road and Beaver Dam Road.

Information from the permit application explains Vico Construction Corporation will be operating it from the land owner.

Many residents in the Woodard’s Mill community hope it gets shut down by the city, like Nila Rose, who lives about half a mile away from the site.

“I moved from California for better air and I know no matter what, when they start stirring up, and digging, and trucks loading, and debris that it’s going to put particulates in the air that are probably going to affect me and my breathing,” said Rose.

Stephen Restaino says the pit would be behind his house and his fears start with safety and the addition of dozens of trucks going in and out.

“There’s a lot of teenagers young drivers that take Centerville to get to school. There’s a lot of teachers and staff that use Centerville Turnpike. You’re talking about 16 and 17-year-old new drivers,” said Restaino.

He’s also concerned about the possibility of flooding of septic wells and the long-term effects on homes.

“500 trucks, all the vibration, and you’re pulling out a lot of water which could negatively affect foundations of houses and pools. So, there’s a lot of people who probably can’t afford to have their foundation in their house crack,” he said.

10 On Your Side heard from the land owner who told us he had no comment on the proposal.

We also reached out to the construction company but haven’t heard back.