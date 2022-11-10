CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News assistant principal accused of child sex crimes was granted bond Thursday.

The bond hearing comes a week after Warwick High School’s Assistant Principal of Operations Jason Taylor was arrested on sex crimes against children.

The 45-year-old was taken into custody earlier this month by Chesapeake Police on 26 total charges including:

12 counts of forcible sodomy

12 counts of indecent liberties

2 rape charges

His next trial is set for March 6, 2023.

Former students of Taylor’s tell 10 On Your Side he was the band director at Western Branch in Chesapeake during that time and was not employed at Newport News Public Schools when these crimes allegedly occurred.

10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding has learned that the charges are related to a sexual relationship Taylor had with a Chesapeake student back when he was at Western Branch.

The alleged incidents occurred at the school in closets inside the band room. The victim first told authorities in 2018 after she graduated. She initially could not answer all questions and went to therapy before going back to police again in 2021.

10 On Your Side has also learned that another student has come forward, but from another jurisdiction. The other victim told police that the incident did not occur in Chesapeake.

Taylor served in the Navy from 2001 to 2008 in the explosive ordnance disposal department and he also worked in the secret service.

As conditions of his bond, he’ll have an ankle monitor and will be confined to house arrest, except for being able to work at his father’s business.

Taylor spent the last five years at Warwick where he was promoted to Assistant Principal of Operations, starting one month after the most recent sex crime filed.

WAVY has reached out to Chesapeake Public Schools as well, but they have yet to respond to our requests for comment.

This is breaking news and will be updated. 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding will have the latest updates starting at 12 p.m. on WAVY-TV 10.