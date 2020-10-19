Missing woman’s body recovered on Bainbridge Blvd. in Chesapeake, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say they recovered the body of a woman reported missing on Sunday.

Police confirmed 29-year-old Jamile Hill’s body was found floating in the water on the side of the road in the 4500 block of Bainbridge Blvd. Officers were dispatched at 8:38 a.m.

At this time, there are no signs of foul play, but the incident is still under investigation. Hill was reported missing Sunday after she was last seen in her home in the Greenbrier area around 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said she suffered from autism and bipolar disorder, and didn’t have her medication.

Officers say Bainbridge Blvd. is closed between Great Bridge Blvd. and S. Military Highway. The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking article. Check back for updates.

