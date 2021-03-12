Body found in Chesapeake creek

Chesapeake police investigate after a body was found in a creek in the area of Shell Road and Magnolia Drive on March 12, 2021.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning in a creek.

Police didn’t have many details in a press release, but said the body was found around 7:20 a.m. in the area of Shell Road and Magnolia Drive after someone notified police.

The Chesapeake Police Under Water Search and Recovery Team helped to recover the body. Police have not identified the person at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, leave a tip online at P3TIPS.com.

This is a breaking article. Check back for updates.