Photo of the Great Dismal Swamp taken from the Canal Trail on June 6, 2020 (Photo credit: Jane Alvarez-Wertz)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A Great Dismal Swamp Canal Trail boat ramp and parking area will be closed several months for construction.

The City of Chesapeake says the Ballahack Boat Ramp and parking area will be closed from August 14, 2023 through February 2024. This is an estimated completion time.

Construction work will include paving of the existing parking area adjacent to the boat ramp and improvements at the Ballahack Boat Ramp area along the Great Dismal Swamp.

The trail itself, which is located at 1246 Dismal Swamp Canal Trail near the intersection of George Washington Highway South and Dominion Boulevard South, will remain open to foot and bicycle traffic during the construction. The 8.3-mile paved Multi Use Trail connects to Deep Creek Park.